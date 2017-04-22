American Airlines opens investigation into employee who hit woman with baby stroller on San Francisco flight

Passenger confronts American Airlines employee who hit woman -- screenshot

American Airlines has suspended an employee, and opened an investigation, after he reportedly hit a mother carrying a child with a baby stroller before challenging another passenger to a fight.

Friday night the flight attendant confronted a woman who was attempting to store a stroller in the the overhead bin on flight scheduled to leave San Francisco to Dallas. Taking the stroller from the woman the attendant hit her with it and just missed her baby she was carrying, creating outrage from fellow passengers.

In video posted to Facebook, the mother is seen crying at the front of the airplane while holding a child.

A man wearing an American Airlines uniform boards the plane and is confronted by a male passenger who admonishes him, “you do that to me and I’ll knock you flat, ” before being told to “stay out of it,” adding, “Try it. Hit me. You don’t know what the story is.”

The woman was reportedly placed another flight with an upgraded seat and received an apology, however American Airlines has opened an investigation into the incident, saying the employee has been suspended.

The apology and video posted to Facebook can be seen below: