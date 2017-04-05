Quantcast

Americans think President Trump is not very honest

International Business Times

05 Apr 2017 at 07:53 ET                   
President Donald Trump (AFP Photo/SAUL LOEB)

President Donald Trump’s favorability has been in a state of consistent decline since he took office in January this year. This seems to be a trend as a new poll released Tuesday revealed that his approval rating fell by 6 percent over the past month. According to the Quinnipiac University survey, Trump’s performance in office had…

