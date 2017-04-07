Ana Navarro: ‘Racist, misogynist, lying pig’ Trump takes more positions ‘than the Kama Sutra’ on issues

Republican pundit Ana Navarro on Real Time with Bill Maher (Screen capture)

Republican strategist and adviser to former Pres. George W. Bush Ana Navarro slammed Pres. Donald Trump for his lack of an ideological center, saying he’s had “more positions than the Kama Sutra” on the issues.

“I think this is a bewildering situation in every which way,” Navarro said with regards to the president’s shifting positions on how to respond to the Assad regime and the Syrian civil war. “His change of position should not be bewildering. The man has had more positions than the Kama Sutra on just about every issue.”

“When he was campaigning,” she said, “I thought he was a racist, misogynist, lying pig. I still think he is a racist, misogynist, lying pig, but he’s also my commander-in-chief.”

“And he just violated the Constitution,” interjected Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA).

Watch the video, embedded below: