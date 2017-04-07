Quantcast

Ana Navarro: ‘Racist, misogynist, lying pig’ Trump takes more positions ‘than the Kama Sutra’ on issues

David Ferguson

07 Apr 2017 at 23:03 ET                   
Republican pundit Ana Navarro on Real Time with Bill Maher (Screen capture)

Republican strategist and adviser to former Pres. George W. Bush Ana Navarro slammed Pres. Donald Trump for his lack of an ideological center, saying he’s had “more positions than the Kama Sutra” on the issues.

“I think this is a bewildering situation in every which way,” Navarro said with regards to the president’s shifting positions on how to respond to the Assad regime and the Syrian civil war. “His change of position should not be bewildering. The man has had more positions than the Kama Sutra on just about every issue.”

“When he was campaigning,” she said, “I thought he was a racist, misogynist, lying pig. I still think he is a racist, misogynist, lying pig, but he’s also my commander-in-chief.”

“And he just violated the Constitution,” interjected Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA).

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
