Anne Frank Center chief smokes Sean Spicer’s Holocaust gaffes: Any sixth grader knows what he didn’t know

Anne Frank Center Executive Director Steven Goldstein talks with CNN (Screen cap).

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has apologized for his numerous misstatements about Adolf Hitler’s use of chemical weapons — but the executive director of the Anne Frank Center thinks that’s not good enough.

In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Anne Frank Center Executive Director Steven Goldstein called on President Donald Trump to fire Spicer over his bogus claims about the Holocaust, as he said it shouldn’t have taken Spicer so long to realize that he made a major mistake when he said that Hitler had never used chemical weapons on his own people.

“Let me tell you why we can’t accept his apology: It took him three apologies attempts to finally, sort-of get it right,” Goldstein began. “At his press briefing, he made a statement, then later he made it worse, then after his press briefing he made it worse. Finally, with an outcry, finally he went on Wolf Blitzer and apologized.”

Goldstein then argued that these sort of mistakes are symbolic of an administration that fundamentally lacks compassion.

“They don’t have the DNA of compassion, and they don’t have the DNA of the knowledge of history,” he said. “Any sixth grader knows what Sean Spicer didn’t know… How can we possibly have a man speak for President Trump who doesn’t know basic history?”

Watch the full segment below.