Apes can tell when humans are wrong
Great apes, including chimpanzees, orangutans and bonobos, might be able to tell when humans are wrong, according to researchers. In a study published Wednesday in the journal PLOS ONE, researchers revealed experiments in which great apes helped humans when witnessed them making an incorrect decision. Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany…
