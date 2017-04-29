Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Are you an emotional eater? Blame your parents.

Medical Daily

29 Apr 2017 at 00:02 ET                   
(Photo: Shutterstock)

Are you an emotional eater, and cope with stress and heartbreak with pizza and ice cream? Chances are you didn’t learn this habit on your own, but were rather taught it during childhood. A new study from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology has found that parents who comforted their children with food may have…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Bill Maher’s advice to liberals: ‘Stop trying to win over Trump voters with facts — you’re wasting your breath’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+