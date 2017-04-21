Arkansas aiming to execute three more prisoners
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Even after Arkansas executed its first inmate in 15 years on Thursday, three men still face the possibility of being put to death by the state before month’s end. Ledell Lee was executed on Thursday, becoming the first to die among a group of eight men the state had been seeking to kill within an 11-day…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion