Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Arnold Schwarzenegger attacks Trump over budget plans

International Business Times

06 Apr 2017 at 08:04 ET                   
Donald Trump and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Almost a month after President Donald Trump and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s feud over the low ratings of the “The New Celebrity Apprentice,” the latter has targeted the president for his proposed budget plans. During a speech Wednesday, Schwarzenegger criticized the president for his proposed $1.2 billion cut to after-school programs. Schwarzenegger made the speech…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Indiana Trump supporter’s husband gets deported to Mexico
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+