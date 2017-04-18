Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

As sea levels rise, where will all the people go?

Popular Science

18 Apr 2017 at 07:46 ET                   
A representation of what San Francisco would look like under 12 feet of sea level rise (Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com)

Climate change could do a number on inland cities PIxabay Rising sea level will push Americans inland. Shishmaref, Alaska. Isle de Jean Charles, Louisiana. The Outer Banks, North Carolina. These are the locales often trotted out to represent the vast swathes of the United States teetering towards inhabitability due to rising sea level caused by climate…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump railed against Benghazi — but he still hasn’t nominated anyone to oversee embassy security
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+