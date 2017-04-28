As Trump faces overseas challenges, US diplomatic posts remain unfilled
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
With U.S. President Donald Trump facing challenges overseas in Syria and North Korea, as well as growing tensions with Russia, the public face of his his administration remains largely unknown, with hundreds of top U.S. diplomatic positions still unfilled. So far, only two new U.S. ambassadors have been confirmed — to Israel and the United Nations.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion