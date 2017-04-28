Quantcast

As Trump faces overseas challenges, US diplomatic posts remain unfilled

Voice of America

28 Apr 2017 at 07:57 ET                   
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

With U.S. President Donald Trump facing challenges overseas in Syria and North Korea, as well as growing tensions with Russia, the public face of his his administration remains largely unknown, with hundreds of top U.S. diplomatic positions still unfilled. So far, only two new U.S. ambassadors have been confirmed — to Israel and the United Nations.…

