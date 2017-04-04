Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

As white men flee, Trump’s approval rating dips again

Newsweek

04 Apr 2017 at 17:27 ET                   
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Things aren’t looking up for President Donald Trump, a man long obsessed with ratings of any sort. His approval rating took another dip this week. Just 34 percent of the country approved of the job Trump is doing, down from 44.1 percent in March, according to the latest survey this week from Investor’s Business Daily/TechnoMetrica Market…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Lawmakers propose bipartisan bill barring custom agents from searching phones without a warrant
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+