As white men flee, Trump’s approval rating dips again
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Things aren’t looking up for President Donald Trump, a man long obsessed with ratings of any sort. His approval rating took another dip this week. Just 34 percent of the country approved of the job Trump is doing, down from 44.1 percent in March, according to the latest survey this week from Investor’s Business Daily/TechnoMetrica Market…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion