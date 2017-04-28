Assad: US tries to control the world, lies on Syria
Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad has cautioned against accepting the Western narrative of his nation’s six-year war and said that President Donald Trump was merely being used by U.S. institutions to advance Washington’s interests around the world. In the Syrian leader’s latest interview with foreign media, Assad framed the Syrian conflict as a venue for foreign interests…
