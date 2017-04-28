Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Assad: US tries to control the world, lies on Syria

Newsweek

28 Apr 2017 at 14:46 ET                   
A handout picture released by the Syrian presidency's press office shows Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during an interview with AFP in the capital Damascus on April 12, 2017

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad has cautioned against accepting the Western narrative of his nation’s six-year war and said that President Donald Trump was merely being used by U.S. institutions to advance Washington’s interests around the world. In the Syrian leader’s latest interview with foreign media, Assad framed the Syrian conflict as a venue for foreign interests…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: An emotional Ellen commemorates the 20th anniversary of her coming out
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+