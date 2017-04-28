Astronauts are baffled by Trump’s space travel plans
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
American astronauts may be walking on Mars in the next eight years, or ideally the next four, if President Donald Trump has his way. But the new timetable has baffled experts in space travel. The surprise announcement — or rather instruction — took place this week during a live video conference between President Trump and veteran…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion