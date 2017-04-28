Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Astronauts are baffled by Trump’s space travel plans

GlobalPost

28 Apr 2017 at 07:40 ET                   
Peggy Whitson (Photo: Wikipedia)

American astronauts may be walking on Mars in the next eight years, or ideally the next four, if President Donald Trump has his way. But the new timetable has baffled experts in space travel. The surprise announcement — or rather instruction — took place this week during a live video conference between President Trump and veteran…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘He’s not a hero’: GOP strategist shreds ‘contorting’ Trump fans who blame Flynn mess on Obama
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+