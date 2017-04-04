Astronomers spot four ‘Planet Nine’ candidates
Astronomers Spot Four Planet Nine Candidates
A team of researchers from the Australian National University (ANU) has flagged four unknown objects that could be candidates for the fabled Planet Nine — or Planet X, if you will. The objects were discovered by a team of about 60,000 citizen scientists poring over data gathered by the 1.3-metre SkyMapper telescope at Siding Spring Observatory…
