At least three dead in national roundup and detention of gay men in Chechnya

Voice of America

02 Apr 2017 at 20:55 ET                   
Chechnya’s authoritarian leader, Ramzan Kadyrov (Voice of America)

Hundreds of men in the Russian republic of Chechnya have been rounded up and detained recently on suspicion of being homosexual, and at least three have died while in custody, according to a prominent Russian newspaper. Novaya Gazeta, which reported the crackdown Saturday, said it was aware of other sources who say the death toll may…

