LIVE COVERAGE: Two dead, two injured after shooting at San Bernardino elementary school

Four people have been shot during what police are claiming was a murder-suicide incident at the North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, California.

According to the San Bernardino County Sun, one shooting victim was a teacher at the school, while the other two victims were students.

According to local news station KPNX, the shooter fatally shot the teacher at the school before turning the gun on himself. The two children who were shot during the incident were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Students at North Park are being evacuated and are being taken to a nearby high school. Police say that the situation has been neutralized, and that students in the school are no longer in any danger.

