Australia’s Great Barrier Reef suffers mass bleaching and reaches terminal level

Newsweek

10 Apr 2017 at 06:05 ET                   
The World Heritage-listed reef is currently suffering its worst bleaching in recorded history with 93 percent of corals affected due to warming sea temperatures. (AFP Photo/STR)

Two thirds of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef have been damaged by unprecedented coral bleaching according to aerial surveys, reports estimate. The middle section of the entire 900-mile stretch of the reef affected has sustained the bulk of the damage this year after last year’s bleaching hit mainly the north section, reported the BBC. The reef experienced…

