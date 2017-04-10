Australia’s Great Barrier Reef suffers mass bleaching and reaches terminal level
Two thirds of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef have been damaged by unprecedented coral bleaching according to aerial surveys, reports estimate. The middle section of the entire 900-mile stretch of the reef affected has sustained the bulk of the damage this year after last year’s bleaching hit mainly the north section, reported the BBC. The reef experienced…
