Bannon’s ‘favorite home movie?’: The Internet ridicules Trump for Syria Q&A — starring Darth Vader

Sarah K. Burris

06 Apr 2017 at 19:24 ET                   
Donald Trump next to Darth Vader (Photo: Twitter)

Earlier today, President Donald Trump spoke to the press pool on board AirForce One while en route to Mar-a-Lago with Chinese President Xi Jinping. As he took questions about Syrian President Bahar al-Assad and the recent attack on the Syrian people, Darth Vader appeared on the television screen next to him as “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” played.

Since then, Star Wars nerds and geeks everywhere have heaped scorn on the obvious metaphor. The best of that commentary is below:

