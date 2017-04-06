Bannon’s ‘favorite home movie?’: The Internet ridicules Trump for Syria Q&A — starring Darth Vader

Earlier today, President Donald Trump spoke to the press pool on board AirForce One while en route to Mar-a-Lago with Chinese President Xi Jinping. As he took questions about Syrian President Bahar al-Assad and the recent attack on the Syrian people, Darth Vader appeared on the television screen next to him as “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” played.

Since then, Star Wars nerds and geeks everywhere have heaped scorn on the obvious metaphor. The best of that commentary is below:

Unbeknownst to Trump, Bannon put on his favorite home movie of he and Trump on AF1. #RogueOne #airforceone #rogueairforceone pic.twitter.com/ITXsBdpHgW — Megan Ahsens (@MegAhsens) April 6, 2017

"This is Darth Vader's first scene in Rogue One" pic.twitter.com/OrixnRAPGj — Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) April 6, 2017

Donald Trump plus Darth Vader, on Air Force One, on Rogue One. Too perfect. pic.twitter.com/qTrpkJR55e — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) April 6, 2017

Donald Trump giving a tragically dire non-answer as Rogue One plays in the background is the peak of his presidency.pic.twitter.com/RvDbo9ssC2 — Jane Adler (@Seri0us_Hat) April 6, 2017

Reporters forgot to turn off Rogue One before President Trump came to visit the press cabin. pic.twitter.com/P5GnQxZwQC — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) April 6, 2017

This photo of Trump and the first Vader scene in "Rogue One" is beyond iconic ( Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/tjo2uLH1Al — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) April 6, 2017

Donald Trump has changed his views on Assad.

Oh, he also just saw "Rogue One" & now suspects Darth Vader's a bad guy, too. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) April 6, 2017

So were they watching Rogue One or is that a security camera in Trump's office? pic.twitter.com/SrRgnwEgRk — webm0nk3y (@webm0nk3y) April 6, 2017

Someone forgot to pause the TV. Trump doing Q&A at the plane while Star Wars:Rogue One was playing Trump standing next to Vader. Haha pic.twitter.com/NzLXsWeOwg — Neil Enore (@neilenore) April 6, 2017

literally the LAST thing you want to happen when watching Rogue One. https://t.co/lDIyEfsAKm — Clark Oliver (@TK9582) April 6, 2017