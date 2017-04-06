Bannon’s ‘favorite home movie?’: The Internet ridicules Trump for Syria Q&A — starring Darth Vader
Earlier today, President Donald Trump spoke to the press pool on board AirForce One while en route to Mar-a-Lago with Chinese President Xi Jinping. As he took questions about Syrian President Bahar al-Assad and the recent attack on the Syrian people, Darth Vader appeared on the television screen next to him as “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” played.
Since then, Star Wars nerds and geeks everywhere have heaped scorn on the obvious metaphor. The best of that commentary is below:
Unbeknownst to Trump, Bannon put on his favorite home movie of he and Trump on AF1. #RogueOne #airforceone #rogueairforceone pic.twitter.com/ITXsBdpHgW
"This is Darth Vader's first scene in Rogue One" pic.twitter.com/OrixnRAPGj
Donald Trump plus Darth Vader, on Air Force One, on Rogue One. Too perfect. pic.twitter.com/qTrpkJR55e
Donald Trump giving a tragically dire non-answer as Rogue One plays in the background is the peak of his presidency.pic.twitter.com/RvDbo9ssC2
Reporters forgot to turn off Rogue One before President Trump came to visit the press cabin. pic.twitter.com/P5GnQxZwQC
This photo of Trump and the first Vader scene in "Rogue One" is beyond iconic ( Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/tjo2uLH1Al
Donald Trump has changed his views on Assad.
Oh, he also just saw "Rogue One" & now suspects Darth Vader's a bad guy, too.
So were they watching Rogue One or is that a security camera in Trump's office? pic.twitter.com/SrRgnwEgRk
Someone forgot to pause the TV. Trump doing Q&A at the plane while Star Wars:Rogue One was playing
Trump standing next to Vader. Haha pic.twitter.com/NzLXsWeOwg
literally the LAST thing you want to happen when watching Rogue One. https://t.co/lDIyEfsAKm
Trumpy Loves Chachi #Trump #DonaldTrump #PresidentTrump #AirForceOne #RogueOne #StarWars @realDonaldTrump @ScottBaio pic.twitter.com/V3Jh2PsZlz
I mean, if Trump stood next to Darth Vader isn't a sign from someone, I don't know what is.
