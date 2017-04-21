Quantcast

Barack Obama to make first public appearance

International Business Times

21 Apr 2017 at 12:41 ET                   
President Barack Obama (YouTube)

After a few months of staying out of the spotlight, former President Barack Obama planned to make his first public appearance at the University of Chicago. The 44th president was set to appear Monday with community and youth leaders in his first public remarks since Jan. 20 for a “conversation on community organizing and civic engagement.”…

