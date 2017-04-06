Barry Manilow opens up about his decision to keep his decades-long relationship a secret from fans
Barry Manilow has always kept his private life private. But now, he’s ready to talk. The singer opened up in the latest issue of PEOPLE about his decades-long, secret relationship with manager Garry Kief. Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images “I’m so private. I always have been,” he said. Early in his life, Manilow married his high…
