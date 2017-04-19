Quantcast

Bernie Sanders’ popularity continues to soar

fletcher

19 Apr 2017 at 12:35 ET                   
Bernie Sanders (Good Morning America)

It’s no wonder Democrats are so keen to embrace Bernie Sanders that they have taken him along on a party unity tour this week. The Independent senator from Vermont is not only the country’s most popular active politician, he is also the only lawmaker viewed favorably by a majority of the population, according to a Harvard-Harris…

