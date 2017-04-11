Bernie Sanders’ popularity continues to soar
As Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders takes on a more public profile with numerous appearances and a scathing critique of President Donald Trump’s administration, he retained his position as the United States’ most popular senator, according to a new poll released Tuesday. Sanders lost out the Democratic nomination for president to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton…
