Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Bernie Sanders to podcast his ‘political revolution’

Newsweek

10 Apr 2017 at 12:27 ET                   
Sen. Bernie Sanders talks with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC (Screen cap).

Supporters of Bernie Sanders can now stay in tune with the political revolution on the go after the Vermont senator launched his own podcast. It’s just the latest move from the 75-year-old to maintain the progressive momentum built from his Democratic primary campaign, in spite of his loss to Hillary Clinton and the subsequent election of…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Right-wing troll blamed for sparking chaos at Jacksonville anti-Trump war protest
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+