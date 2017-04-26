Bernie Sanders to submit $15 an hour minimum wage bill
U.S. Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders will reportedly submit a bill Wednesday calling on lawmakers to raise the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 an hour. Representatives from his party have rallied behind the bill, though it is unlikely to pass the Republican-dominated Congress. Democrats have long supported raising the federal minimum wage. In 2014, then…
