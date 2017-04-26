Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Bernie Sanders to submit $15 an hour minimum wage bill

Newsweek

26 Apr 2017 at 08:08 ET                   
Bernie Sanders (Good Morning America)

U.S. Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders will reportedly submit a bill Wednesday calling on lawmakers to raise the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 an hour. Representatives from his party have rallied behind the bill, though it is unlikely to pass the Republican-dominated Congress. Democrats have long supported raising the federal minimum wage. In 2014, then…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
REVEALED: New GOP Trumpcare plan exempts Congress from losing key Obamacare protections
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+