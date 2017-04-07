Quantcast

Bernie Sanders warns of another ‘quagmire of long-term military engagement in the Middle East’

Sarah K. Burris

07 Apr 2017 at 11:58 ET                   
Bernie Sanders on The View (Photo: Screen capture)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) agrees with President Donald Trump that the use of chemical weapons on his own country are horrific. However, he took it a step further in a series of tweets on Friday, saying that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad committed war crimes.

Sanders wants to see the United States bring the international community together to bring about peace and stability.

“I’m deeply concerned the strike in Syria could lead the U.S. back into the quagmire of long-term military engagement in the Middle East,” Sanders said.

He went on to say that the last 15 years has shown that military engagements like this have proved disastrous for the U.S. economy.

When it comes to Trump taking actions without the use of Congress, Sanders also had a problem.

“Trump must explain what this military escalation is intended to achieve and how it fits into the broader goal of a political solution,” he said. “As the Constitution requires, the president must come to Congress to authorize any further use of force against the Assad regime.”

You can read his full twitter stream below:

