Bernie Sanders warns of another ‘quagmire of long-term military engagement in the Middle East’

Bernie Sanders on The View (Photo: Screen capture)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) agrees with President Donald Trump that the use of chemical weapons on his own country are horrific. However, he took it a step further in a series of tweets on Friday, saying that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad committed war crimes.

Sanders wants to see the United States bring the international community together to bring about peace and stability.

“I’m deeply concerned the strike in Syria could lead the U.S. back into the quagmire of long-term military engagement in the Middle East,” Sanders said.

He went on to say that the last 15 years has shown that military engagements like this have proved disastrous for the U.S. economy.

When it comes to Trump taking actions without the use of Congress, Sanders also had a problem.

“Trump must explain what this military escalation is intended to achieve and how it fits into the broader goal of a political solution,” he said. “As the Constitution requires, the president must come to Congress to authorize any further use of force against the Assad regime.”

You can read his full twitter stream below:

Syria’s Bashar Assad's use of chemical weapons against the men, women and children of his country makes him a war criminal. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 7, 2017

As the most powerful nation on earth, the United States must work with the international community to bring peace and stability to Syria. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 7, 2017

I’m deeply concerned the strike in Syria could lead the U.S. back into the quagmire of long-term military engagement in the Middle East. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 7, 2017

If the last 15 years have shown anything, it’s that such engagements are disastrous for American security, our economy and our people. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 7, 2017

Trump must explain what this military escalation is intended to achieve and how it fits into the broader goal of a political solution. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 7, 2017