‘Better you than me’: NASA astronaut tells Trump drinking pee in space isn’t ‘as bad as it sounds’

Donald Trump speaks to NASA astronaut Kate Rubins (Fox News/screen grab)

President Donald Trump learned on Monday that the U.S. government has technology that would allow him to drink urine and it isn’t “as bad as it sounds.”

During a Earth-to-space call to congratulate NASA astronaut Kate Rubins on her record-breaking stay in on the International Space Station, Trump asked the team to explain the purpose of the program.

“What are we learning?” he wondered. “What are we learning by being in space?”

Rubins explained that astronauts were learning to conserve and recycle water in space, which will be important for travel to Mars.

“On a multi-year Mars mission, we’re going to need to be able to close the life support system,” Rubins said. “Water is such a precious resource here that we also are cleaning up our urine and making it drinkable. And it’s really not as bad as it sounds.”

“Well, that’s good,” Trump replied with a grimmace. “I’m glad to hear that. Better you than me.”

Watch the video below from Fox New, broadcast April 24, 2017.