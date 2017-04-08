‘Bill Cosby, bartender’ and ‘Casey Anthony watching my kids’: Twitter lists #ThingsMoreTrustedThanTrump

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters (Fox News/screen grab)

After President Donald Trump assured the world on Saturday that his airstrikes against Syria were a success — in spite of the fact that the Syrian Air Force was flying missions out of the base within a day — Twitter users took it upon themselves to lampoon Trump’s difficulty sticking to the truth.

#thingsmoretrustedthantrump Flint Michigan tap water — linnie ell (@lbcsftypin) April 8, 2017

Raisin cookies that look like chocolate chip cookies #ThingsMoreTrustedThanTrump — Hayley (@MumbledThoughts) April 8, 2017

A blind dentist#ThingsMoreTrustedThanTrump — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) April 8, 2017

#ThingsMoreTrustedThanTrump

Rabid Cujo trying to get into my Pinto. pic.twitter.com/Bjj1uqOKnm — ResistNow (@ItIzBiz) April 8, 2017

Bill Cosby as a bartender #ThingsMoreTrustedThanTrump — Kevin Plantz (@KevinPlantz) April 8, 2017

#ThingsMoreTrustedThanTrump Dick Cheney behind you with a shotgun pic.twitter.com/lbgwXlhiuu — ladyhawker (@ladyhawkerfinds) April 8, 2017

The Presidents who were not in collusion with Putin. #ThingsMoreTrustedThanTrump #TrumpRussia pic.twitter.com/hY9O9Xv3P0 — 1st Officer Spock (@MrSpock2017) April 8, 2017

Ted Bundy on a date with your daughter #ThingsMoreTrustedThanTrump — / (@ecozentro) April 8, 2017