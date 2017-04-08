‘Bill Cosby, bartender’ and ‘Casey Anthony watching my kids’: Twitter lists #ThingsMoreTrustedThanTrump
After President Donald Trump assured the world on Saturday that his airstrikes against Syria were a success — in spite of the fact that the Syrian Air Force was flying missions out of the base within a day — Twitter users took it upon themselves to lampoon Trump’s difficulty sticking to the truth.
#ThingsMoreTrustedThanTrump
This Guy pic.twitter.com/ZmUbSo7PhQ
— Persistent Valentine (@valentineomine) April 8, 2017
#thingsmoretrustedthantrump Flint Michigan tap water
— linnie ell (@lbcsftypin) April 8, 2017
Raisin cookies that look like chocolate chip cookies #ThingsMoreTrustedThanTrump
— Hayley (@MumbledThoughts) April 8, 2017
Casey Anthony watching my kids… #ThingsMoreTrustedThanTrump pic.twitter.com/WQhznp2VjV
— Jon Michael (@lasttoletudown) April 8, 2017
A blind dentist#ThingsMoreTrustedThanTrump
— Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) April 8, 2017
#ThingsMoreTrustedThanTrump
Rabid Cujo trying to get into my Pinto. pic.twitter.com/Bjj1uqOKnm
— ResistNow (@ItIzBiz) April 8, 2017
Bill Cosby as a bartender #ThingsMoreTrustedThanTrump
— Kevin Plantz (@KevinPlantz) April 8, 2017
This guy as your gynecologist #ThingsMoreTrustedThanTrump pic.twitter.com/RivohI2dbu
— Robert McClain (@BobbyMack59) April 8, 2017
#ThingsMoreTrustedThanTrump The Shamwow Guy pic.twitter.com/RmBGHWF6Oy
— H.D. Armstrong (@HDArmstrong1) April 8, 2017
A wiretapped microwave #ThingsMoreTrustedThanTrump pic.twitter.com/LR37XPFWSG
— Aaron Carr (@aaronAcarr) April 8, 2017
Dick Cheney behind you with a shotgun pic.twitter.com/lbgwXlhiuu
— ladyhawker (@ladyhawkerfinds) April 8, 2017
The Presidents who were not in collusion with Putin. #ThingsMoreTrustedThanTrump #TrumpRussia pic.twitter.com/hY9O9Xv3P0
— 1st Officer Spock (@MrSpock2017) April 8, 2017
#ThingsMoreTrustedThanTrump
This bag being completely full. pic.twitter.com/GnG1oiog4j
— Enebong Ephraim (@EnebongEphraim) April 8, 2017
Ted Bundy on a date with your daughter #ThingsMoreTrustedThanTrump
— / (@ecozentro) April 8, 2017
#ThingsMoreTrustedThanTrump
A broken condom
— Cara LaBanca