Bill Maher: GOP says it’s okay for Trump to attack Syria because he’s not ‘bombing while black’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Bill Maher told his live “Real Time” audience on Friday night that he didn’t know why they’re laughing given what a great week it’s been for Republicans.
“Today is a day when Republicans got their two favorite things, a right-wing a**hole on the Supreme Court and Trump finally blowing some shit up,” Maher said.
He pointed back to when 98 Republicans signed a letter saying that for Pres. Barack Obama to take action against Syria in response to a chemical attack on civilians would be unconstitutional.
“Obama was president then,” he said, “and that would have involved ‘bombing while black.”
Watch the video, embedded below:
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion