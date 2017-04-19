Bill Maher: Trump has ditched his few appealing ideas to become a ‘right-wing down-the-line assh*le’

Bill Maher on Jimmy Fallon (Screen cap).

One reason Donald Trump had broader electoral appeal than past Republican nominees such as Mitt Romney was that he broke with Republican orthodoxies on issues such as trade, entitlement reform, and the Iraq War.

However, now that he has come to power, Trump has dropped his plans to call out China for alleged currency manipulation, while at the same time appointing multiple ex-Goldman Sachs employees to run his economic policy. And while Trump was quick to warn about Hillary Clinton supporting a new war in Syria, Trump has gotten America more involved in that conflict with his decision to launch a missile strike against the Assad regime.

In an interview with ATTN:’s editor-in-chief Matthew Segal, HBO host Bill Maher says that Trump has seemingly dropped most of the positions that actually made him more appealing than your standard Republican — and is now the worst of all worlds.

“Even the things we thought might be good about Trump, like he’s not beholden to an ideology, he’s turned out to be a regular right-wing down-the-line asshole,” Maher said. “We cut your health care, corporations get blow jobs… I don’t see anything that’s the ‘Maverick Trump.'”

Segal then asked Maher if Trump has done anything to “shake up” Washington as he had promised.

“He’s certainly shook up Goldman Sachs because he, like, most of their people and put them to head the government,” he said. “Obviously, they’ve proven to have no principles.”

Maher said later in the interview that he still retained hope that many Americans would look at Trump’s actions and realized they had been conned.

“They elected a con man,” he said. “He’s maybe the best one ever… He want as a bull in a china shop, and they’re going to find out that the china is them.”

Watch the full video below.