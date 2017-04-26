Bill O’Reilly fancies himself a WW2 soldier fighting against his harassment accusers

Sarah K. Burris 26 Apr 2017 at 21:00 ET

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly played the victim card once again when it comes to those accusing him of sexual harassment.

During a Wednesday podcast, O’Reilly compared himself to his late father, who fought in World War II.

“You know, I wrote about my dad. He died, you know, in the 1980s, and he was a naval officer because he was on his way to Japan and would have been killed in the invasion had the atom bombs not been dropped,” O’Reilly said. “So I wouldn’t be here. And a lot of people are trying to kill me right now, as you know. But we’re going to tough that one out. And, I wanted you to know, you know, the intensity of this story, Killing the Rising Sun, tells. That a lot of us Baby Boomers would not be here had those bombs not dropped.”

It’s unclear of O’Reilly was comparing his accusers to the Japanese, but he’s clearly holding himself up as a soldier and a hero.

Fox News was forced to settle at least five sexual harassment suits totaling $13 million.