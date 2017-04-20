Bill O’Reilly put Fox News on map — what’s next?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Bill O’Reilly has long been an imposing presence in cable news and the so-called culture wars. The 6-foot, 4-inch former high school history teacher from Long Island demonstrated that a strong opinion could translate into a powerful platform and big profits long before social media — or even President Donald Trump — was a thing. O’Reilly…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion