Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Bill O’Reilly’s recently renewed Fox contract could raise his net worth

International Business Times

19 Apr 2017 at 13:30 ET                   
Bill O'Reilly (Fox News)

Following a string of sexual harassment allegations brought against popular Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly, the media company’s parent company could be looking to fire O’Reilly soon, according to multiple reports. Sources privy to network discussions revealed that O’Reilly, who has worked on the Fox News network for over 20 years, could be ousted when he…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Embattled Bill O’Reilly meets Pope Francis at the Vatican as reckoning hour at Fox approaches fast
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+