Bioterror attack could kill millions, warns Bill Gates
A biological attack by terrorists that could kill up to 30 million people is increasingly likely due to the ease with which pathogens can be created and spread, Bill Gates has warned. The Microsoft founder told The Telegraph that an attack using a contagious virus such as smallpox could kill more people than a nuclear weapon.…
