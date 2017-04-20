Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Bioterror attack could kill millions, warns Bill Gates

Newsweek

20 Apr 2017 at 14:19 ET                   
Bill Gates (AFP)

A biological attack by terrorists that could kill up to 30 million people is increasingly likely due to the ease with which pathogens can be created and spread, Bill Gates has warned. The Microsoft founder told The Telegraph that an attack using a contagious virus such as smallpox could kill more people than a nuclear weapon.…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Alex Jones tells jury his marijuana has gotten too strong — and says George Soros is to blame
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+