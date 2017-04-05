Black women paid around 21 percent less than white men in tech: survey
The tech industry may lead all others in invention and innovation but is no less regressive when it comes to hiring practices that discriminate against women, says a survey by job website Hired. The survey found that about 63 percent of women receive lower salary offers than men for the same job, in the same company.…
