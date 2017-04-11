Quantcast

Breitbart denies toning down Kushner coverage

Newsweek

11 Apr 2017 at 10:21 ET                   
Breitbart news has hit back at reports that it toned down its coverage of Donald Trump aide Jared Kushner. Business Insider reported that senior editors at the right-wing news site, known for its close ties to the Trump administration, told employees to stop writing critical stories of Jared Kushner, a senior White House advisor. But speaking…

