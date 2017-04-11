Bright light in California sky: Meteor caught on video causes panic
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
People in California were in panic as the sky lit up bright green on what was reportedly a meteor that was also seen over the state of Arizona, San Bernardino, Riverside, Orange and San Diego counties, according to a CBS News producer. Twitter user, Quartzsiterain, caught the moment the flash of light was seen. “Meteor sighting…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion