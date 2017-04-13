Britain alerted US to Trump team’s Russia communication in 2015: CNN
London (dpa) – British intelligence agencies first noticed contacts between members of US President Donald Trump’s team and suspected Russian agents during routine surveillance in late 2015, alerting their US counterparts, a report said on Friday. GCHQ, Britain’s national security agency, “became aware in late 2015 of suspicious ‘interactions’ between figures connected to Trump and known…
