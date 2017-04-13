Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Britain alerted US to Trump team’s Russia communication in 2015: CNN

German Press Agency

13 Apr 2017 at 22:15 ET                   
Donald Trump (ABC News)

London (dpa) – British intelligence agencies first noticed contacts between members of US President Donald Trump’s team and suspected Russian agents during routine surveillance in late 2015, alerting their US counterparts, a report said on Friday. GCHQ, Britain’s national security agency, “became aware in late 2015 of suspicious ‘interactions’ between figures connected to Trump and known…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘He’s not a freshman – he’s the president’: CNN panel hammers Trump on ignorance of world issues
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+