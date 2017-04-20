Bruce Springsteen joins Joe Grushecky to sing an anti-Trump song
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Legendary singer Bruce Springsteen released a new collaboration Wednesday with his rock musician friend Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers named “That’s What Makes Us Great.” Springsteen and Grushecky both have given their vocals for the protest anthem, which aims at President Donald Trump’s comments on special needs people, immigration and other issues. Grushecky, who has been…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion