Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Bruce Springsteen opens up to Tom Hanks at Tribeca

NJ.com

29 Apr 2017 at 09:25 ET                   

Tom Hanks may be an even bigger Bruce Springsteen fan than you are. At least, Friday’s hour-long conversation between the two at Manhattan’s Beacon Theatre – the last in this year’s Tribeca Film Festival Talks – sure made the case. The event, billed as “Storytellers: Bruce Springsteen with Tom Hanks,” kept the spotlight on Springsteen. And…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Colbert: America survived Trump’s first 100 days — but Bill O’Reilly didn’t
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+