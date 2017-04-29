Bruce Springsteen opens up to Tom Hanks at Tribeca
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Tom Hanks may be an even bigger Bruce Springsteen fan than you are. At least, Friday’s hour-long conversation between the two at Manhattan’s Beacon Theatre – the last in this year’s Tribeca Film Festival Talks – sure made the case. The event, billed as “Storytellers: Bruce Springsteen with Tom Hanks,” kept the spotlight on Springsteen. And…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion