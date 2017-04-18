BUSTED: ‘The View’ explains why it’s impossible for Trump to be under IRS audit for 12+ years

Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin (Photo: Screen capture)

The women of “The View” used Tax Day as an opportunity to dive into their skepticism over President Donald Trump’s excuse for not releasing his taxes.

Co-host Sara Haines noted that Trump repeatedly has said the issue was over because he was elected. “My understanding was he said when the audit is over I’ll release them,” she said. “Just because he won doesn’t mean the issue — you know, I think he thinks because he was the victor, that now all bets are off. That wasn’t why some people were okay with it. They were okay with it because he said eventually he would show them.”

Sunny Hostin agreed, asking if Trump was really under audit as he’s claiming.

“If you are, the IRS sends you a letter indicating that you’re under audit and he can release at least that,” Hostin explained. “But the IRS statute of limitation is three years, but it extends to six years if you leave out 25 percent of your gross income. So, if you substantially omit some information, it extends to six years. If he’s been under audit for 12, 20 years, that doesn’t make sense, right?”

The last information publicly available on Trump’s taxes is from over 10 years ago in 2005.

“I don’t know that I believe he’s been consistently under audit because the IRS regulations don’t really allow it,” Hostin continued. “This is interesting, Chris Cuomo, my friend, asked him, ‘Why are you always being audited.’ He said, ‘Maybe because of the fact that I’m a strong Christian.'”

“Sunny, in Two Corinthians, they do say that,” Haines joked.

In 2012, Trump criticized former Gov. Mitt Romney (R-MA) for not releasing his taxes, saying, “It’s a great thing when you can show that you’ve been successful and that you’ve made a lot of money.”

In a Jan. 2016 interview with Chuck Todd for “Meet the Press,” Trump said that he would release his taxes at the “appropriate time.”

“How many times did we have to hear about Obama’s birth certificate?” co-host Jedediah Bila asked. “Then he was interested in transparency. Now that it comes to tax returns, he’s not interested in transparency anymore.”

Watch the video below:



'The View' calls BS on Trump's claim he is… by sarahburris