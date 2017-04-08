Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Caitlyn Jenner to star in second ‘20/20’ interview

International Business Times

08 Apr 2017 at 09:39 ET                   
Caitlyn Jenner (AFP Photo/Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez)

Caitlyn Jenner will once again sit down for an interview with Diane Sawyer on “20/20,” two years after she first came out on the show as a transgender. According to ABC, the one-hour televised interview will air on April 21 and will see Jenner talking about her life after she transitioned from man to woman. In…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Donald Trump personally profited from missile-maker Raytheon’s stock jump after his Syria attack
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+