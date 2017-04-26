Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Caitlyn Jenner: Trump is what ‘we need to turn this country around’

International Business Times

26 Apr 2017 at 07:26 ET                   
Caitlyn Jenner (AFP Photo/Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez)

Actor Caitlyn Jenner does not regret her decision of voting for Donald Trump as the President of the United States, she said in a conversation with CNN’s Don Lemon on Tuesday. She claims to be a Republican despite the staunch and orthodox stand of the party against the LGBT community. Jenner told CNN that she believes…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Erin Moran’s family unleashes holy hell on ‘f*cking coward’ Scott Baio
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+