Caitlyn Jenner: Trump is what ‘we need to turn this country around’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Actor Caitlyn Jenner does not regret her decision of voting for Donald Trump as the President of the United States, she said in a conversation with CNN’s Don Lemon on Tuesday. She claims to be a Republican despite the staunch and orthodox stand of the party against the LGBT community. Jenner told CNN that she believes…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion