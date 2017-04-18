‘Calexit’ campaign collapses after leader bolts US and moves to Russia
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A campaign to make California its own nation folded abruptly Monday — after one of its leaders announced that he plans to make Russia, not the Golden State, his home. In a lengthy farewell post, Louis Marinelli, of the secessionist campaign “Yes California,” explained that “it was only proper” to drop the measure…
