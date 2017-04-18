Quantcast

‘Calexit’ campaign collapses after leader bolts US and moves to Russia

San Jose Mercury News

18 Apr 2017 at 00:38 ET                   
Louis Marinelli via YouTube

‘Calexit’ campaign dropped as leader bolts for Russia

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A campaign to make California its own nation folded abruptly Monday — after one of its leaders announced that he plans to make Russia, not the Golden State, his home. In a lengthy farewell post, Louis Marinelli, of the secessionist campaign “Yes California,” explained that “it was only proper” to drop the measure…

