Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

California drought officially over, Governor Jerry Brown announces

International Business Times

07 Apr 2017 at 17:32 ET                   
California Governor Jerry Brown speaks during a news conference in San Francisco, on Jan. 17, 2014 (AFP Photo/Justin Sullivan)

After years of living under drought conditions, California residents could breathe a collective sigh of relief Friday morning when Governor Jerry Brown declared that the state’s drought was officially over. “This drought emergency is over, but the next drought could be around the corner,” said a statement from the Governor’s office, “Conservation must remain a way…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Ex-State Dept Official: Syria missile strikes are just ‘fancy fireworks’ without diplomatic follow-up
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+