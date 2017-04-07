California drought officially over, Governor Jerry Brown announces
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
After years of living under drought conditions, California residents could breathe a collective sigh of relief Friday morning when Governor Jerry Brown declared that the state’s drought was officially over. “This drought emergency is over, but the next drought could be around the corner,” said a statement from the Governor’s office, “Conservation must remain a way…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion