Can a judge be impartial and an activist? Arkansas judge who halted executions pushes boundaries
An Arkansas judge under fire for participating in a protest against the death penalty the same day he halted the state’s plan to execute seven men wrote Wednesday that his decision was based on property law, not personal beliefs. “Property law is property law, no matter whether one supports or is opposed to capital punishment,” Pulaski…
