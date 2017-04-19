Quantcast

Can ISIS and Al-Qaeda unite to save one another?

Newsweek

19 Apr 2017 at 00:41 ET                   
An image grab taken from a propaganda video, uploaded on June 11, 2014 by jihadist group the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), allegedly shows ISIL militants gathering at an undisclosed location in Iraq's Nineveh province (AFP Photo/-)

Can ISIS and Al-Qaeda Unite to Save One Another?

The bleak future of the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria may force the jihadists to return to their roots and reconcile with an old ally: Al-Qaeda. Citing information he received by government and local officials, Iraqi Vice President Ayad Allawi said Monday that “discussions and dialogue” were taking place between officials representing ISIS leader…

