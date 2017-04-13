Can James Comey escape the Clinton email debacle?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Close Last fall, James Comey stood accused of throwing a presidential election. And he allegedly did it with just a letter. On October 28, less than two weeks before American voters went to the polls, the FBI director wrote to Congress, saying the bureau had discovered new emails related to its long-running investigation into Hillary Clinton’s…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion