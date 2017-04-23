Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Can people power change the GOP’s anti-science agenda?

Al Jazeera

23 Apr 2017 at 07:22 ET                   

Scientists and climate activists say they are under attack. Almost 200 countries had been persuaded of the need to fight global warming with the signing of the Paris Agreement. Now US President Donald Trump is threatening to pull the United States out of the deal, saying he is not convinced the scientists have got it right.…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Donald Trump Jr. went to Montana to kill pregnant prairie dogs
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+