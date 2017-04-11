Canada is looking to legalize marijuana by 2018
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last year marijuana would become legal for adults by 2018, and the Canadian government appears to be moving full speed ahead with those plans. Officials in Canada announced plans to unveil plans for long-awaited marijuana legislation on Thursday which would legalize the plant for adults no later than July 1,…
