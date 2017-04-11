Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Canada is looking to legalize marijuana by 2018

Newsweek

11 Apr 2017 at 00:39 ET                   
Customer looking at legalized marijuana (AFP)

Canada is Looking to Legalize Marijuana by 2018

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last year marijuana would become legal for adults by 2018, and the Canadian government appears to be moving full speed ahead with those plans. Officials in Canada announced plans to unveil plans for long-awaited marijuana legislation on Thursday which would legalize the plant for adults no later than July 1,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
CNN’s April Ryan: Press Secretary Sean Spicer might be on his way out the door with Bannon and Priebus
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+